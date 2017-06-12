GM says it has made 130 self-driving Bolts
The cars are equipped with GM's second-generation self-driving software and equipment. They will join 50 self-driving Bolts that are already being tested in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and the Detroit area.
