GM Is Almost Certainly Trying To Mess With Tesla Now
Back in April, General Motors quietly disclosed that it had plans to put together a large fleet of self-driving Bolt EVs to test in California, Arizona and Michigan. On Tuesday, GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed that's all going forward, and that GM has produced 130 autonomous Chevy Bolt EVs at one of its assembly plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Lissette
|234
|Marion ky and Surrounding
|5 hr
|NotMySon
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Andreevich
|127
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Mon
|annonomous
|12
|F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl...
|Mon
|ABC15AZ
|1
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Joe
|408
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC