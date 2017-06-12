GM Is Almost Certainly Trying To Mess...

GM Is Almost Certainly Trying To Mess With Tesla Now

19 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Back in April, General Motors quietly disclosed that it had plans to put together a large fleet of self-driving Bolt EVs to test in California, Arizona and Michigan. On Tuesday, GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed that's all going forward, and that GM has produced 130 autonomous Chevy Bolt EVs at one of its assembly plants.

