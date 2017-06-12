Glacier House Hotels Installs Aptech'...

Glacier House Hotels Installs Aptech's PVNG Web-Based Enterprise Accounting

Aptech Computer Systems announced Glacier House Hotels completed conversion to the PVNG Enterprise Accounting hotel software system. Arizona-based Glacier House Hotels is a full service development and management company that currently operates six properties.

