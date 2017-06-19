Former Alberta Motor Association executive charged with fraud
On July 21, 2016, AMA fired a senior executive, alleging he stole $8 million from the organization and bought lavish homes and vehicles. A lawsuit filed by AMA claims Gladden, 38, misappropriated funds dating back to at least 2013, while he was vice-president of information technology.
