Fire closes Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe

Fire closes Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Fire closes Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe The fire blazed on the exterior walls of a "restroom facility" according to Tempe Fire officials. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sKf7V6 Just before midnight Tempe Fire, Scottsdale Fire and Mesa Fire Departments responded to a first alarm fire at the water park near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 16 hr Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Sat Pkillers 1
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) Sat Wally 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Fri Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? Fri Citizen 1
Blessed Father's Celebration Jun 16 A Proud Son 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC