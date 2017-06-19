Fire closes Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe The fire blazed on the exterior walls of a "restroom facility" according to Tempe Fire officials. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sKf7V6 Just before midnight Tempe Fire, Scottsdale Fire and Mesa Fire Departments responded to a first alarm fire at the water park near McClintock Drive and McKellips Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.