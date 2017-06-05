El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Ope...

El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 12, 2017 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 7204 E. Shea Blvd., is the second restaurant to open in Scottsdale and 24th in the greater Phoenix market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Sun DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Well Well 193,153
Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools Sun Theman 1
Armpit Airline Sun house of detention 3
News Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu... Sat BudleyDooright 2
Joe Bonamassa? Sat Uticant 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC