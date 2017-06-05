El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ
COSTA MESA, Calif., June 12, 2017 -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Scottsdale, AZ today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 7204 E. Shea Blvd., is the second restaurant to open in Scottsdale and 24th in the greater Phoenix market.
