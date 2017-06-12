Dog drowns hours after it's dropped o...

Dog drowns hours after it's dropped off at Arizona pet resort

The owners of a 6-year-old bulldog dropped their dog off at a pet resort on Saturday so she could have some fun in the sun in a particularly hot day. A few hours later, their dog Matilda was dead.

