Community Out & About June 9, 2017

Members of Congregation Beth Tefillah's book club met recently to discuss "The Prime Ministers" by Yehuda Avner. The book looks back at former Israel prime ministers Levi Eshkol, Golda Meir, Yitzhak Rabin and Menachem Begin, who helped to shape the rebirth of Israel during its turbulent formative years.

