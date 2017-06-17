Classic films return to the big screen at Harkins Theatres
Harkins Theatres is presenting Ultimate Classics, with special presentations of classic films, 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June for only $5. Films include "Reality Bites," "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," "Grease" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Sat
|Pkillers
|1
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Jun 16
|A Proud Son
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC