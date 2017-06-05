Bulbrite Donates Light Bulbs to ART+I...

Bulbrite Donates Light Bulbs to ART+IDS Conference Grand Veterans Village Project

Bulbrite teamed up with the ART + IDS Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz, to donate hundreds of light bulbs for their Grand Veterans Village project. During the ART + IDS Conference, May 18-21 in Scottsdale, Arizona, attendees took part in a community project to support Grand Veteran's Village, a housing facility for homeless and disabled veterans.

