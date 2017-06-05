Bulbrite Donates Light Bulbs to ART+IDS Conference Grand Veterans Village Project
Bulbrite teamed up with the ART + IDS Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz, to donate hundreds of light bulbs for their Grand Veterans Village project. During the ART + IDS Conference, May 18-21 in Scottsdale, Arizona, attendees took part in a community project to support Grand Veteran's Village, a housing facility for homeless and disabled veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|DINA
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Well Well
|193,153
|Laura Pelley at Mesa Public Schools
|21 hr
|Theman
|1
|Armpit Airline
|21 hr
|house of detention
|3
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|Sat
|BudleyDooright
|2
|Joe Bonamassa?
|Sat
|Uticant
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC