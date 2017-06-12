Black Anchor on thin ice: Locals adva...

Black Anchor on thin ice: Locals advance on SpikeTVa s a Ink Master: Shop Warsa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

As the competition grew and some new faces entered the fray, tattoo artists were met with a challenge of their basic fundamentals on this week's episode of "Ink Master: Shop Wars" on SpikeTV. With one shop going home last week, a new element was introduced to the game in Week 2: Each time a shop is eliminated, a new shop will enter the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08) 2 hr Wally 5
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 8 hr HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix 9 hr Lissette 7
List PHX police that are bullies with a badge? 12 hr Citizen 1
Blessed Father's Celebration Fri A Proud Son 1
July 4th is evil Fri deutsch 6
white minorities Fri deutsch 6
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC