Black Anchor on thin ice: Locals advance on SpikeTVa s a Ink Master: Shop Warsa
As the competition grew and some new faces entered the fray, tattoo artists were met with a challenge of their basic fundamentals on this week's episode of "Ink Master: Shop Wars" on SpikeTV. With one shop going home last week, a new element was introduced to the game in Week 2: Each time a shop is eliminated, a new shop will enter the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesa Police Department digital scanner feed (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Wally
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|9 hr
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|12 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Fri
|A Proud Son
|1
|July 4th is evil
|Fri
|deutsch
|6
|white minorities
|Fri
|deutsch
|6
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC