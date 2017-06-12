Barrett-Jacksona s Northeast Auction Features Well-Preserved, Restored American Prewar Classics

Among the notable prewar classics crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction is a '24 Marmon Model 34B Roadster in factory-new condition. )--Well-preserved and concours-level prewar classics are among the crown jewels of this year's 2nd Annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction, June 21-24, 2017 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.