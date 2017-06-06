Associa Arizona Continues to Expand P...

Associa Arizona Continues to Expand Portfolio with Addition of Six New Clients

Associa Arizona continues to expand their client list with the addition of six new communities that include Vista Montana Estates, Orange Grove Mobile Estates, Woodland Springs Association, Golfview Association, Cholla Cove and Pasqualetti Mountain Ranch. Vista Montana Estates is a residential community located in Tucson, Arizona comprised of 368 contemporary and Santa Fe style, single-family homes built between 2000 and 2017.

Read more at GlobeNewswire.

