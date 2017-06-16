Arizonans lost nearly $9M in online s...

Arizonans lost nearly $9M in online scams, according to latest FBI cybercrime report

Arizona lost $8.9 million in internet scans in 2015, the ninth-most in the nation, according to a recent FBI cybercrime report.

