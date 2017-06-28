Arizona couple gets engaged inside po...

Arizona couple gets engaged inside popular Scottsdale Museum of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Tracie Agustin and Chris Koehne met while attending Grand Canyon University. They just got engaged while inside the luminous "Ocean of Light" exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public School Problems? 2 hr HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 18 hr Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 18 hr Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 18 hr Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 18 hr Roger 1
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC