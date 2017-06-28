Allhands: Is Scottsdale really the healthiest city?
'Healthy living' for most of us is like running on a treadmill while eating a cookie, columnist Joanna Allhands says. And WalletHub's new healthy cities list, which ranked Scottsdale at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|4 hr
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|4 hr
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Roger
|1,167
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|4 hr
|Roger
|1
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|Tue
|Roger
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC