A spontaneous marriage proposal inside interactive-light exhibit
Tracie Agustin and Chris Koehne got engaged while inside a luminous new exhibit at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. A spontaneous marriage proposal inside interactive-light exhibit Tracie Agustin and Chris Koehne got engaged while inside a luminous new exhibit at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,166
|After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li...
|23 hr
|Roger
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Mon
|Diagnostica
|44
|Weather
|Mon
|anonymous
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 25
|Nick meds
|1
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Jun 24
|kenjioc
|13
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC