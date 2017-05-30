5 years ago, she celebrated 60 years ...

5 years ago, she celebrated 60 years on the throne

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Defense Act of 1916, which, among other things, created the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps . On June 3, 2016, Muhammad Ali, the heavyweight boxing champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74. In 1888, the poem "Casey at the Bat" by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) 17 hr Sinclair 9
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) 18 hr Dre Dre 3
People who lie in court Sat Scarlet 2
July 4th is evil Sat Educated 5
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Fri Danelle ramsey 28
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Fri FrancesBenson 49
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Jun 1 bustawop 6
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC