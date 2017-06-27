3 Ways Running Changes After You Turn...

3 Ways Running Changes After You Turn 40-And 3 Ways It Doesn't

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Runner's World

Bobbie Walters was 31 years old when she started running. She was living in Miami at the time and her sister, who lived in Arizona, was about to have a baby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public School Problems? 6 hr HSTruman 1
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 23 hr Roger 2
News West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29 23 hr Roger 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 23 hr Roger 1,167
News Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po... 23 hr Roger 1
News Rallies in cities across US decrying deportation (Apr '14) Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 5
News After outcry, historic Phoenix drive-through li... Tue Roger 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 29 at 1:44AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC