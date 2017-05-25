Why SMoCA's Paolo Soleri Retrospective Is a Big Deal
Stuart A. Weiner, [Soleri sketching at his desk, Cosanti], ca. 1960. Gelatin-silver print, 10 x 8 inches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|2 hr
|Opal
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|3 hr
|Vern
|18
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|3 hr
|Social Medes
|4
|July 4th is evil
|3 hr
|felo
|3
|Europeans vs European Americans
|5 hr
|Miiste
|4
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|6 hr
|mismagement
|4
|white minorities
|7 hr
|Inform
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC