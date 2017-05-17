Whitestone Announces Leasing Status o...

Whitestone Announces Leasing Status of its Newest Development -...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Successful Expansion Highlights Whitestone's Differentiated Model of Meeting Needs and Conveniences of Local Communities with E-Commerce Resistant Tenants HOUSTON, May 17, 2017 -- Whitestone REIT today announced that its newest ground-up development, Pinnacle of Scottsdale Phase II, located in Scottsdale, Arizona was now over 90% occupied with the addition of several new tenants, including Merrill Lynch, Starbucks and Orange Theory Fitness. Construction was completed in the first quarter of 2017 on this Community Centered PropertyTM, which is adjacent to its Pinnacle of Scottsdale property located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Wed Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Tue Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) Tue A sinner but is s... 125
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,154
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue Johnny 125
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... May 9 GCH 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC