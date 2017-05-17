Whitestone Announces Leasing Status of its Newest Development -...

Successful Expansion Highlights Whitestone's Differentiated Model of Meeting Needs and Conveniences of Local Communities with E-Commerce Resistant Tenants HOUSTON, May 17, 2017 -- Whitestone REIT today announced that its newest ground-up development, Pinnacle of Scottsdale Phase II, located in Scottsdale, Arizona was now over 90% occupied with the addition of several new tenants, including Merrill Lynch, Starbucks and Orange Theory Fitness. Construction was completed in the first quarter of 2017 on this Community Centered PropertyTM, which is adjacent to its Pinnacle of Scottsdale property located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

