VIDEOThis Week in Managed Care: May 12, 2017
This week, the top managed care stories included the Senate began working on its own Obamacare replacement bill; Scott Gottlieb, MD, was confirmed as FDA commissioner; and coverage from Digestive Disease Week. The replacement for the ACA heads to the Senate, Scott Gottlieb, MD, is the new FDA Commissioner,a nd Medicare can't figure out how to pay for CGM.
