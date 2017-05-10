Unprecedented global 'ransomware' attack seeks cash for data
A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. The worldwide effort to extort cash from computer users is so unprecedented that Microsoft quickly changed its policy, announcing security fixes available for free for the older Windows systems still used by millions of individuals and smaller businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|Sat
|smor-ty
|3
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|Sat
|Lks
|3
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC