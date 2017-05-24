Toshiba may seek buyers for Westinghouse starting this fall

Toshiba could begin the process to sell a majority stake in Westinghouse Electric this fall as the U.S. company makes its way through a bankruptcy proceeding, according to Mark Marano, Westinghouse's chief operating officer. Tokyo-based Toshiba has "signaled pretty clearly to the market" that it wants to divest a majority stake in Westinghouse, Marano said in an interview at the Nuclear Energy Assembly in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday.

