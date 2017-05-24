Toshiba may seek buyers for Westinghouse starting this fall
Toshiba could begin the process to sell a majority stake in Westinghouse Electric this fall as the U.S. company makes its way through a bankruptcy proceeding, according to Mark Marano, Westinghouse's chief operating officer. Tokyo-based Toshiba has "signaled pretty clearly to the market" that it wants to divest a majority stake in Westinghouse, Marano said in an interview at the Nuclear Energy Assembly in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mon
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Mon
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC