Third Annual JDA/Centiro Survey Reveals ...
BRACKNELL, England & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- -- More than three quarters of UK adults would likely switch to an alternative retailer when next shopping for products online if they have a poor ordering experience, according to the third annual JDA/Centiro Customer Pulse 2017 Report conducted by YouGov . This comes at a time when problems with online orders are on the increase: more than half of the UK adults surveyed had experienced a problem with an online order in the last 12 months, an increase compared to 53 per cent in 20161 and 47 per cent in 20152 .
