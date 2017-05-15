Third Annual JDA/Centiro Survey Revea...

Third Annual JDA/Centiro Survey Reveals ...

BRACKNELL, England & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- -- More than three quarters of UK adults would likely switch to an alternative retailer when next shopping for products online if they have a poor ordering experience, according to the third annual JDA/Centiro Customer Pulse 2017 Report conducted by YouGov . This comes at a time when problems with online orders are on the increase: more than half of the UK adults surveyed had experienced a problem with an online order in the last 12 months, an increase compared to 53 per cent in 20161 and 47 per cent in 20152 .

