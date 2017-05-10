The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Phoenix New Times

There are resorts, and then there are resorts like this magnificent Scottsdale destination. Ten-count them!-restaurants, a luxurious spa, upscale accommodations, and a water park featuring a 110-foot water slide to keep the kids busy while you lounge by the pool or head over to the Kierland Flowrider to grab a surfboard and ride the waves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 8 hr Quirky 193,140
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sat AZ BOYS 2,141
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sat smor-ty 233
white minorities Sat smor-ty 3
People who lie in court Sat Bullied 1
Which school is better : Public or suburb ? Sat Lks 3
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... May 9 GCH 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC