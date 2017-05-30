The 18 Best Memorial Day Weekend 2017 Parties in Metro Phoenix

So it's Memorial Day weekend, which equals three days and four nights devoted to rest, relaxation, and thoughtful reflection, right? MDW, as the holiday weekend has become known, is typically wall-to-wall with pool parties, club nights, and dance events. Folks who are up for celebrating and down for anything tend to get out and go hard all three days, whether it means dancing in a club or drinking at some poolside soiree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.