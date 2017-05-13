Taliesin West in Scottsdale
Taliesin West is a National Historic Landmark, found in the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, is the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Taliesin, the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.
