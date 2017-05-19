Taliesin West, a jewel in the desert
Jeff Goodman, spokesman for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, gives an overview of Taliesin West, the winter home and desert laboratory for architect Frank Lloyd Wright, in Scottsdale on May 11, 2017. Taliesin West, a jewel in the desert Jeff Goodman, spokesman for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, gives an overview of Taliesin West, the winter home and desert laboratory for architect Frank Lloyd Wright, in Scottsdale on May 11, 2017.
