Summer heat makes for cool deals at posh resorts in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are 3 you shouldn't miss
When Scottsdale sizzles, prices plummet. That's pretty much why some posh resorts in the Arizona town offer deep summer room discounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|8 hr
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|8 hr
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|18 hr
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Mon
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC