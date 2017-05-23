Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|18 hr
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|18 hr
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mon
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Mon
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC