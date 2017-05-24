SMG selects Hadsall as Phoenix/Scottsdale's "real life woman superhero"
Mary Hadsall, who "creates independence, confidence and joy in people with physical disabilities" and serves as Executive Director of Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, is Phoenix/Scottsdale's "Real Life Woman Superhero."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|51 min
|NMaranto
|1
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC