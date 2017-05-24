SMG selects Hadsall as Phoenix/Scotts...

SMG selects Hadsall as Phoenix/Scottsdale's "real life woman superhero"

22 hrs ago Read more: Sonoran News

Mary Hadsall, who "creates independence, confidence and joy in people with physical disabilities" and serves as Executive Director of Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, is Phoenix/Scottsdale's "Real Life Woman Superhero."

