Sensor Sales Finally Catch Fire
Sales of semiconductor sensors set a new all time high in 2016 thanks to the growth of embedded control, wearable electronics and Internet of Things devices, according to IC Insights Inc. According to market research firm's report on the market for sensors and actuators, several of the largest product categories in the segment - including acceleration/yaw and magnetic-field sensors and actuator devices - finally broke through to achieve double-digit sales increases in 2016 after years of intense pricing pressure and lackluster unit volumes. Sales of IC sensors grew 14 percent last year, reaching an all-time high of $7.3 billion, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|Tue
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC