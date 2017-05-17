Sensor Sales Finally Catch Fire

Sensor Sales Finally Catch Fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: EETimes

Sales of semiconductor sensors set a new all time high in 2016 thanks to the growth of embedded control, wearable electronics and Internet of Things devices, according to IC Insights Inc. According to market research firm's report on the market for sensors and actuators, several of the largest product categories in the segment - including acceleration/yaw and magnetic-field sensors and actuator devices - finally broke through to achieve double-digit sales increases in 2016 after years of intense pricing pressure and lackluster unit volumes. Sales of IC sensors grew 14 percent last year, reaching an all-time high of $7.3 billion, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14) Wed Hope 7
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Tue Paul Bradford 50
World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12) Tue A sinner but is s... 125
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,154
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Tue Johnny 125
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) May 13 smor-ty 233
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... May 9 GCH 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC