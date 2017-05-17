Sensor Sales Finally Catch Fire

Sales of semiconductor sensors set a new all time high in 2016 thanks to the growth of embedded control, wearable electronics and Internet of Things devices, according to IC Insights Inc. According to market research firm's report on the market for sensors and actuators, several of the largest product categories in the segment - including acceleration/yaw and magnetic-field sensors and actuator devices - finally broke through to achieve double-digit sales increases in 2016 after years of intense pricing pressure and lackluster unit volumes. Sales of IC sensors grew 14 percent last year, reaching an all-time high of $7.3 billion, according to the report.

