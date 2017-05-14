See you tonight at Powell's, Portland
Yesterday's Walkaway event at San Diego's Mysterious Galaxy was terrific and now I'm flying to Portland for an event at Powell's City of Books tonight with Andy "Waxy" Baio before heading to Seattle for an event with Neal Stephenson at the Neptune Theater, then a stop in Bellingham's Village Books . From there, I'll head to the Vancouver Writer's Festival and then Burbank's Dark Delicacies -- here are the US/Canadian dates .
