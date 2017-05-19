Items from Old Town Scottsdale's Pink Pony will head to an online auction May 26 and stay open for bidding until noon on May 31. Scottsdale's Pink Pony to auction items Items from Old Town Scottsdale's Pink Pony will head to an online auction May 26 and stay open for bidding until noon on May 31. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qCtPeO Items from Old Town Scottsdale's Pink Pony will head to an online auction May 26 and stay open for bidding until noon on May 31.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.