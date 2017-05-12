Scottsdale settles $2.5M eminent domain suit after landowner loses $10M deal
Scottsdale exercised eminent domain on the Scottsdale Resort and Athletic Club off Indian Bend and Pima roads to relocate a fire station. Scottsdale settles $2.5M eminent domain suit after landowner loses $10M deal Scottsdale exercised eminent domain on the Scottsdale Resort and Athletic Club off Indian Bend and Pima roads to relocate a fire station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Quirky
|193,140
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|Sat
|smor-ty
|3
|People who lie in court
|Sat
|Bullied
|1
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|Sat
|Lks
|3
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC