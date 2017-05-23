Scottsdale Now Has 8 Employees Reading Your Yelp Reviews
Once in a while, you'll get comped a free meal from a restaurant that gave you food poisoning. But the rest of the time, it's safe to assume that no one is reading your 1,600-word screed about the length of the lines at the post office or the subpar treatment that you got that time you were picked up on drunk driving charges and booked into jail.
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|Mon
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|Mon
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mon
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Mon
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|May 21
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|May 21
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 20
|chuckles
|1,155
