Public radioa s a Marketplacea plans expansion

Weekday afternoons, millions of Americans - many stuck in rush-hour traffic - learn the business news of the day from Kai Ryssdal, a former Navy pilot and host of the public radio show “Marketplace.” “I spend almost as much time with Kai Ryssdal as I do with my own husband,” joked Sally Kilbridge of Scottsdale, Ariz., who toughs out her more than two-hour-a-day commute by listening to public radio. “Marketplace,” which is produced in downtown Los Angeles by American Public Media, is the most popular business program on radio or TV in the U.S., with an average of 14.6 million listeners a week.

