PD: Man arrested for Valleywide gym bag thefts
Police report that from May 7 to May 21 Deonte Harris, age 29, stole items from four fitness clubs in Mesa and Scottsdale. Harris is accused of taking credit cards, cash and car keys from the lockers and also took items from cars, including a computer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Europeans vs European Americans
|1 hr
|Miiste
|4
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|1 hr
|mismagement
|4
|white minorities
|2 hr
|Inform
|4
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|2 hr
|Stats
|3
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|HornyGirl18
|9
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|andrewsorenson
|48
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMaranto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC