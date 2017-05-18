Palo Verde Clean Energy Performance H...

Palo Verde Clean Energy Performance Highlighted as Industry Gathers in Arizona

Friday May 19

The Nuclear Energy Institute's 64th Annual Nuclear Energy Assembly will take place just 75 miles away from the nation's largest clean energy resource - the APS-operated Palo Verde Generating Station - which has served Arizona as America's number one power producer for 25 straight years. APS will serve as host utility for this major industry conference and supplier expo May 22-24 at Westin Kierland Resort.

