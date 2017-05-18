Palo Verde Clean Energy Performance Highlighted as Industry Gathers in Arizona
The Nuclear Energy Institute's 64th Annual Nuclear Energy Assembly will take place just 75 miles away from the nation's largest clean energy resource - the APS-operated Palo Verde Generating Station - which has served Arizona as America's number one power producer for 25 straight years. APS will serve as host utility for this major industry conference and supplier expo May 22-24 at Westin Kierland Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|2 hr
|Joe Smith
|1
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,155
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|May 17
|Hope
|7
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC