Old Town Scottsdale gets more decadent (in a good way) as Super Chunk Sweets expands

Super Chunk Sweets & Treats store in Old Town Scottsdale has taken over the space next door to open New Wave Market, which will add 1,100 square feet and offer an expanded menu of pastries and sandwiches. Old Town Scottsdale gets more decadent as Super Chunk Sweets expands Super Chunk Sweets & Treats store in Old Town Scottsdale has taken over the space next door to open New Wave Market, which will add 1,100 square feet and offer an expanded menu of pastries and sandwiches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.