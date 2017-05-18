Old Town Scottsdale gets more decadent (in a good way) as Super Chunk Sweets expands
Super Chunk Sweets & Treats store in Old Town Scottsdale has taken over the space next door to open New Wave Market, which will add 1,100 square feet and offer an expanded menu of pastries and sandwiches. Old Town Scottsdale gets more decadent as Super Chunk Sweets expands Super Chunk Sweets & Treats store in Old Town Scottsdale has taken over the space next door to open New Wave Market, which will add 1,100 square feet and offer an expanded menu of pastries and sandwiches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Wed
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|May 16
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|May 16
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|May 16
|Johnny
|125
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney...
|May 9
|GCH
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC