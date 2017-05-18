Ned Stearns, AA7A, Elected as Southwestern Division Vice Director

Edward J. "Ned" Stearns, AA7A, is the once-and-present Vice Director of the ARRL Southwestern Division. Stearns, of Scottsdale, Arizona, He topped the field of three candidates after ballots were counted on May 19 at ARRL Headquarters and will succeed Marty Woll, N6VI, who decided not to run for another term after serving since 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.