Natalie Marsh's 5 Art World Essentials
To say that Natalie Marsh, director of education and outreach for Scottsdale Arts , is an advocate for the arts is an understatement. Marsh serves as director of education and outreach for Scottsdale Arts, the nonprofit organization tasked with managing Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Scottsdale Public Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|21 min
|yes
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|17 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|May 22
|Scarlet
|2
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|May 22
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|May 22
|Joe Smith
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC