Mark Your Calendars: Free Habit Burgers in Glendale, a Mesa Food...
The Habit Burger Grill is opening a new restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, in Glendale and is kicking things off with a giveaway. Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the first 200 people who visit The Habit will enjoy a free chargrilled meal from pre-selected menus.
