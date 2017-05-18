Man Realizes He's On Live Helicopter News Video, Provides Impromptu Dance Routine
This is a video of a Scottsdale, Arizona man who realizes he's on his local Fox station's streaming helicopter video feed and proceeds to provide an interpretive dance routine. Granted it's probably not the best interpretive dance routine you've ever seen, but what did you expect from a guy on top of a parking garage in Scottsdale, Arizona? Several times I did think he was going to try whipping his shorts off though.
