JOBS: 9 places to find Valley work
Fire Weather Watch issued May 13 at 3:09AM MST expiring May 14 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Find a new career on Monday, May 15 at the Tempe Center for the Arts. A job fair will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend.
