Houston, I'll see you tonight on the Walkaway tour
Thanks to everyone who turned up last night for a stellar event at Austin's Book People! I'm about to head to the airport to fly to Houston, where I'll appearing tonight at 7PM at Brazos Books , before heading to Scottsdale, AZ for appearance at Poisoned Pen > From there, it's appearances in Portland, OR , Seattle , Bellingham, Vancouver, and Burbank. Then I head to the UK , where I'll be in Oxford , London , Liverpool , Birmingham, and Hay-on-Wye .
