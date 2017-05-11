Houston, I'll see you tonight on the Walkaway tour

Thanks to everyone who turned up last night for a stellar event at Austin's Book People! I'm about to head to the airport to fly to Houston, where I'll appearing tonight at 7PM at Brazos Books , before heading to Scottsdale, AZ for appearance at Poisoned Pen > From there, it's appearances in Portland, OR , Seattle , Bellingham, Vancouver, and Burbank. Then I head to the UK , where I'll be in Oxford , London , Liverpool , Birmingham, and Hay-on-Wye .

