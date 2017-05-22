GlobalTranz Acquires Logistics Planning Services
Freight broker GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. acquired Logistics Planning Services, also a freight brokerage, in a move that significantly increases its market share in third-party logistics services. "LPS will enable GlobalTranz to immediately increase its focus and market share in managed transportation, which is directly in line with our vision to further our leadership in the 3PL industry," GlobalTranz Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell said in a statement.
