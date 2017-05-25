Get Your Piece of the Pony: Online Bidding for the Recently Closed...
The Pink Pony officially closed last year, and while most of the iconic baseball hangout's memorabilia is long gone, all of the practically brand-new, post-renovation decor and kitchen equipment is up for grabs during an online auction that begins today. How about bidding on your very own cage-enclosed wood stone gas? The only trick would be getting it home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reparations for people who was jailed wrongfully
|11 hr
|Fact
|2
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|HornyGirl18
|9
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|andrewsorenson
|48
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMaranto
|1
|Phoenix Police Officer Patrick Larrison, Bully ... (May '11)
|May 22
|Scarlet
|35
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|May 22
|Scarlet
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC