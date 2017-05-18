Exclusive: Director and FX Artist Gary J. Tunnicliffe Weighs in on The Pinhead Experience

It's been twelve years since Pinhead-originating actor Doug Bradley has worn the costume and makeup he made so cinematically famous . That is set to change, however, this Friday and Saturday at Scottsdale, Arizona's Mad Monster Party , as FX legend Tom Savini has paired with the actor in order to provide convention goers the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Cenobite.

